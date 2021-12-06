Gordon’s India ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi for its #Its5pmShallWe campaign

The campaign brings the refreshing gin and tonic serve to the forefront, using sunset as an invitation to experience Gordon’s with friends.

Gordon’s India has rolled out its debut campaign #its5pmshallwe, a curated campaign that brings gin and tonic occasions to the golden evening hours. Keeping in mind the ongoing Gin revolution that has uplifted spontaneous and casual social occasions, the brand has onboarded Siddhant Chaturvedi to be the face of the brand with an aim to re-establish Gordon’s as the accessible, contemporary, and stylish brand.

In the era of Ginaissance, the brand wants the consumers to reimagine the early evening moments with Gordon’s #its5pmshallwe narrative, Vikram Damodaran, chief innovation officer, Diageo India, said. “The pandemic has taught us the importance of being connected with each other, and Gordon’s flawlessly blends into occasions that are simple yet conversational. Keeping that in mind, Siddhant Chaturvedi effortlessly balances into the persona of the liquid inspiring the new generation to unwind responsibly,’’ he added.

The campaign brings the refreshing gin and tonic serve to the forefront, using sunset as an invitation to experience Gordon’s with friends. The brand messaging stays true to its straightforward accent, with a splash of wit and dry humour, in keeping with the very English roots of Gordon’s.

Diageo is one of the global leaders in beverage alcohol with a collection of brands across spirits, beer, and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

