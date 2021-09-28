Gopa Menon joins Mindshare as digital head, South Asia

He will report to Amin Lakhani, chief operating officer, Mindshare South Asia

GroupM’s Mindshare India has roped in Gopa Menon as digital head, South Asia. In his new role, Menon will be responsible for managing the agency’s full service digital offerings, He will also focus on helping new and existing clients transform their digital processes, digital marketing strategies, brand building and ROI driven marketing outcomes.

Menon comes with over 18 years of experience in driving digital transformation for brands across the region. He will be based out of Gurgaon for his new role and will report to Amin Lakhani, chief operating officer, Mindshare South Asia.

“Gopa brings with him in depth knowledge and diverse digital expertise. We are confident that Gopa will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in elevating business outcomes through our unique addressable media stack,” Amin Lakhani, chief operating officer, Mindshare South Asia, said.

Prior to joining Mindshare, Menon has been associated with Isobar India as chief operating officer where he was responsible for design and implement business strategies, plans, and procedures for the agency and its clients. He has spent more than a decade at the agency.

According to Menon, there are a lot of opportunities in store for brands to explore and accordingly revamp their digital tactics thanks to the digital growth and evolution today. “I am incredibly happy to be part of the Mindshare and the purple family, it’s sort of home coming for me and as Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of “Acceleration”, “Outcomes” and Good growth, I am really looking forward to working with the teams here at Mindshare to shape the continued phase of growth and transformation for its clients,” he stated.

