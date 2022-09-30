Google’s thumbs up to daily fantasy sports, online rummy is a stamp on what’s already judicially-approved

By Gopal Jain

The availability of online skill-gaming applications till very recently, was limited to just the enthusiasts. But the industry may soon receive a major shot in the arm. Google has announced the launch of a one-year pilot program, which will enable Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and online rummy apps to be available on the Play Store in India. This pilot is set to launch on September 28, 2022, holding multiple implications for the future of the industry.

Across DFS formats, participants rely on their knowledge and skill of the various sports and athletes to create their own fantasy team. The game on the applications simulates a real world match and the participants receive points according to the performances of the individual athletes. Rummy involves players strategising the fall and arrangement of sets of cards in various formats. Since the outcome of both games depends predominantly on the experience and skills of the players involved, it has been held by multiple High Courts and Supreme Court that it is a game of skill.

Repeatedly the legality of the two formats was questioned as multiple states interpreted games of skill as betting and gambling. But the Supreme Court has time and again clarified and defined that fantasy sports and rummy are skill-based games, which are protected under the ambit of Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution of India as a legitimate business activity. Various High Courts in the states have also followed the same precedent and reiterated this view.

The move by Google is a first step in a direction that benefits the online skill gaming industry. The AVGC sector gets bolstered in creating a separate entertainment space, meanwhile generating employment. The Centre has taken bold steps in regulating the online gaming industry by setting up an Inter-Ministerial Task Force (IMTF), where specific ministries can work together to consolidate a centralised and uniform regulatory mechanism for the industry, and establish nodal authorities for redressal and enforcement.

This step by Google is on the lines of what is judicially approved in India. It has the chance to bridge the current gap of regulatory mechanisms, as apps on the Play Store are subject to terms and conditions, in compliance with local laws and regulations. With a structured approach to the launch, all apps will ensure that legal requirements to operate are fulfilled, such as KYC, a cap on participants being over 18 years of age, and operation in states where online gaming is not prohibited by state law. Developers and platforms will also be tasked with providing redressal mechanisms and customer support. Such measures seem like a step towards the industry aligning with the targets that the IMTF is seeking to put in place. It makes for an optimum medium for the government, the industry as well as consumer protection for the end user.

The online fantasy sports and rummy, being games of skill are already judicially being recognised as separate from gambling and betting and Google’s move allows such “legitimate business activities” to operate under set regulations and without an overhead grey cloud.

The author is senior advocate, Supreme Court of India

