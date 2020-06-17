Google, SBI Card, HDFC Bank among most-watched PSA Ads in India: YouTube Leaderboard

Youtube’s leaderboard has captured the most watched PSA ads in the last three months

At a time when consumers across the world are reeling under the impacts created by COVID-19 pandemic, brands have stepped forward to engage with consumers in newer ways such as creating awareness, expressing gratitude to frontline workers as well taking over the cause of being socially responsible. Here’s a list of ‘most watched Public Service Announcements (PSA) Ads leaderboard’ for India released by Youtube for the last three months

Google India- Thank you doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers

Aimed at thanking healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during the pandemic, Google India encouraged people to do their bit by staying home and saving lives.

SBI Card- Ghar mein Khushiyan

With users spending more time at home, SBI card’s campaign inspired everyone to stay positive by finding new joys at home and creating memories for a lifetime

Parle- Lets catch up with life

As staying indoors became the new norm, Parle Products campaign ‘Lets Catch Up With Life’ urged people to make the best use of this time catching up with all the fun and family time

HDFC Bank- Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge

In order to promote hope, strength and togetherness amid the uncertain times, HDFC Bank along with A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and other artists launched a song encouraging people to come together and support the nation in need.

Kia Motors India – #RewindKia

With social distancing being key to contain the spread of the pandemic, Kia Motors #RewindKia campaign asked people to stay home through the tough times

Ghadi Detergent- Surakshit Rahein. Swasth Rahein

Through its film, Ghadi Detergent said that no matter how difficult the times may be, it shall pass soon and till then, we must stay safe and stay inside

Oreo- Stay Playful #AtHomeWithOreo

With parents and kids spending more time together at home, Oreo’s campaign emphasised on the need for families to stay playful through these times with its ‘Playful Service Announcement’

Dabur Dental Care- #ChabaateyRahoIndia

As work from home became the new norm, Dabur Dental Care’s campaign focussed on the increased food habits among people at different hours as they spent more time at home

Britannia Good Day- Thank you India Ke Khushibaaz

With an attempt to thank frontline workers as well as people in the neighbourhood/communities who are spreading joy during this unprecedented crisis, Britannia Good Day launched a campaign to thank their efforts

Duroflex- The Joy of Staying In and Rejoicing Moments in Bed

Highlight how beds are a source of comfort and joy, Duroflex highlights how beds can keep everyone safe at this time and encourages everyone to stay in, stay home and stay safe.

