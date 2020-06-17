Google, SBI Card, HDFC Bank among most-watched PSA Ads in India: YouTube Leaderboard

The leaderboard captures the brands that didn’t go silent and engaged with their audiences, even as the country was in a lockdown
At a time when consumers across the world are reeling under the impacts created by COVID-19 pandemic, brands have stepped forward to engage with consumers in newer ways such as creating awareness, expressing gratitude to frontline workers as well taking over the cause of being socially responsible. Here’s a list of ‘most watched Public Service Announcements (PSA) Ads leaderboard’ for India released by Youtube for the last three months
Google India- Thank you doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers
Aimed at thanking healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during the pandemic, Google India encouraged people to do their bit by staying home and saving lives.
SBI Card- Ghar mein Khushiyan
With users spending more time at home, SBI card’s campaign inspired everyone to stay positive by finding new joys at home and creating memories for a lifetime
Parle- Lets catch up with life
As staying indoors became the new norm, Parle Products campaign ‘Lets Catch Up With Life’ urged people to make the best use of this time catching up with all the fun and family time
HDFC Bank- Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge
In order to promote hope, strength and togetherness amid the uncertain times, HDFC Bank along with A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and other artists launched a song encouraging people to come together and support the nation in need.
Kia Motors India – #RewindKia
With social distancing being key to contain the spread of the pandemic, Kia Motors #RewindKia campaign asked people to stay home through the tough times
Ghadi Detergent- Surakshit Rahein. Swasth Rahein
Through its film, Ghadi Detergent said that no matter how difficult the times may be, it shall pass soon and till then, we must stay safe and stay inside
Oreo- Stay Playful #AtHomeWithOreo
With parents and kids spending more time together at home, Oreo’s campaign emphasised on the need for families to stay playful through these times with its ‘Playful Service Announcement’
Dabur Dental Care- #ChabaateyRahoIndia
As work from home became the new norm, Dabur Dental Care’s campaign focussed on the increased food habits among people at different hours as they spent more time at home
Britannia Good Day- Thank you India Ke Khushibaaz
With an attempt to thank frontline workers as well as people in the neighbourhood/communities who are spreading joy during this unprecedented crisis, Britannia Good Day launched a campaign to thank their efforts
Duroflex- The Joy of Staying In and Rejoicing Moments in Bed
Highlight how beds are a source of comfort and joy, Duroflex highlights how beds can keep everyone safe at this time and encourages everyone to stay in, stay home and stay safe.
Read Also: 64% consumers are looking for help and advice for themselves in the adverts they see and in actual brand behaviour: Kantar
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.