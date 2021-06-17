Google looks at healthcare; commits support to improve healthcare infrastructure and workforce in rural India

Google also invests in program with Apollo Medskills to upskill 20,000 frontline workers for rural covid-19 response

Broadening its ongoing covid-19 response in India, Google on Thursday announced new commitments to help strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and workforce in rural areas. As part of its new commitment, Google.org will support procurement and installation of approximately 80 oxygen generation plants in healthcare facilities in high-need and rural locations with new grants of about Rs 90 crore ($12.5 million) to GiveIndia and Rs 18.5 Crore ($2.5 million) to PATH.

As India slowly emerges from the crisis of the past few months, it’s been humbling and inspiring to see individuals, communities, institutions, and governments work together to manage the impact on a scale we haven’t experienced before, Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president, Google India, said. “Our focus at Google has been on making sure people have the information and tools they need to stay informed, connected, and safe. We’re now broadening our covid-19 support to helping strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and workforce — especially in rural areas. With these new commitments, Google is proud to be supporting our partners as they build a bigger, better equipped healthcare system, help India steady itself after the second wave, and lay the foundations for a sustainable and future-ready healthcare system,” he added.

Furthermore, Google will also invest in the efforts of Apollo Medskills to help upskill 20,000 frontline health workers through specialised training in covid-19 management and strengthen the stressed rural health workforce and rural health systems. For this, Google.org will also write a Rs 3.6 Crore ($500,000) grant to ARMMAN to run skilling programs for 180,000 accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and 40,000 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) in 15 Indian states. ARMMAN will also use the grant to set up a call center to provide additional help and advice for ASHAs and ANMs where required.

These new commitments build on the Rs 135 Crore ($18 million) funding that was announced by Google in April for COVID-19 response. These included two grants from Google.org, totalling Rs 20 Crore to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses, and UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it’s needed most in India. In addition to this, Googlers worldwide have donated and helped raise $7 million for organisations supporting high-risk and marginalised communities.

Read Also: Regional OTT on the rise as subscribers choose native language over Hindi

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook