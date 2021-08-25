Google launches updated Safety Centre in Indian languages

The investments will help Google India continue its campaign against existing and emerging abuse areas, the company said.

Google has announced a set of new programs and initiatives for online safety in India, at the virtual Google for India event on Wednesday. The company has expanded resources in its trust and safety teams in India, launched a newly enhanced Google Safety Centre in eight Indic languages, and user education programs focused on online safety for kids and families. Moreover, the internet giant has joined hands with Amar Chitra Katha to teach kids critical internet safety lessons through popular comic book characters.

As part of its new initiatives, the company has expanded Safety Centre in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, and will roll out in Bengali, Tamil, and Gujarati by the end of this year. Additionally, the newly introduced Be Internet Awesome toolkit for kids, designed and crafted by digital safety experts, includes interactive experience called ‘Interland’, where children can learn the fundamentals of online safety, along with participating in a series of fun, challenging games. The programme will help children learn how to safeguard valuable information, one-up cyber bullies.

The investments will help Google India continue its campaign against existing and emerging abuse areas, such as misinformation, fraud, threats to child safety, violent extremism, phishing attacks, and malware, the company said in a statement.

Google is committed to protect its users every day by using advanced security infrastructure, treating their data with the utmost responsibility, and giving them complete control over their data, Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice president, Google India, said.

“We believe that building a safer internet for everyone is not one more thing to do, it is the one thing to do. Stepping up efforts to build a safer internet enables greater user confidence in digital and supports India’s unstoppable progress as a digital economy, and we are pleased to do our part in this critical area,” Gupta added.

According to Kristie Canegallo, vice president, trust and safety, Google, there’s no doubt that the internet plays a central role in supporting India’s ongoing national momentum with more and more users coming online. Therefore, it is critical to bolster user confidence in digital space, Canegallo noted.

“We’re conscious that this requires a comprehensive approach that combines our teams with technology, user education, clear and robust policies, and collaborating with key stakeholders. Given the exciting diversity of the Indian internet ecosystem, we are looking forward to working with partners to share the capabilities we have developed over the years and learn from others as well,” Canegallo added further.

