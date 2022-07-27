Google launches Street View in India; partners with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra

Google Maps on Wednesday announced a slate of new partnerships in India with local authorities and organisations. These partnerships aim to bring helpful features customised to the unique and diverse needs of people in the country. The announcements are in line with Google’s focus on building helpful maps that offer a more visual and accurate navigation and exploration experience, and democratise critical and useful location-based information to help communities.

Over the past 14 years we have innovated to bring helpful, local, and high-quality experiences to people across the nation, Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP – Google Maps Experiences, said. “We believe the launch of Street View in India will be instrumental in delivering a more helpful user experience, from virtually visiting locations to getting a better sense of local businesses and establishments. This launch has been made possible only through collaborations with our local partners Tech Mahindra and Genesys International. We remain committed to collaborating with local organisations and the government as we work toward delivering even more useful features and information on Maps. We will continue to do this responsibly, enabling accurate, authentic, and trustworthy information,” Daniel added.

Google has launched its ‘Street View’ experience in India in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions. Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 150,000 km across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

For Birendra Sen, business head, business process services, Tech Mahindra, technology is not just the backbone of the global economy, but is also a strategic tool which can turn insights into solutions, uncover trends and predictions, and transform businesses in a sustainable manner. ”Today, there is an increasing need for technologies that turn insights from GIS (Geographic Information Systems) into ready products that can be utilised by customers. The GIS industry has only grown manifold with time, owing to increased data availability and the development of smart cities all over the world. In line with this, our partnership with Google is another step toward delivering high-quality and immersive mapping experiences to the people of India,” Sen highlighted.

Furthermore, the tech giant also announced its partnership with local traffic authorities to help improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion. Supporting the efforts of local traffic authorities to promote safe driving, Google Maps will now show speed limits and traffic lights data shared by the traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru. Google will further expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities.

This partnership can have a positive impact on reducing traffic congestion, road rage, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions, Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru, said. “As per the data provided by Google, the revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20% wait time reduction per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day. This is a testimony of the transformational impact the coming together of government and technology companies like Google can have on society,” he opined.

Google has additionally partnered with traffic authorities and aggregators to help people across eight cities in India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, helping them make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones with information on road closures and incidents.

Moreover, Google has joined hands with local entities to help India achieve its climate action goals and reduce carbon footprint. Till date, it has collaborated with 250 NGOs, 60 Universities, 30 government agencies, and 15 research organisations who have used Google’s geospatial products to find actionable insights on climate change. It is to be noted that in India, Google recently piloted its Environmental Insights Explorer, a free tool designed to help cities and local governments measure emissions and identify reduction strategies with the help of public transport activity data. Google today shared that four Indian cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Aurangabad -are using transport emissions data from EIE to develop Climate Action Plans. Google also publicly launched Aurangabad’s EIE data, making it accessible to research organisations to help propose sustainable solutions to the city. In line with this, the tech giant has also collaborated with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 19 To 26 July 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook