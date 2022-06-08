Google launches ads on YouTube Shorts

Google has rolled out a suite of product innovations across ads and commerce. At the India edition of Google Marketing Live, the tech giant highlighted how with the surge of video watch time, the increased reliance on Search, and the growth in online shopping. brands and businesses can meet customers where they are today, unlock growth and navigate today’s rapidly shifting advertising landscape and building resilience for tomorrow.

To begin with, the tech giant has introduced video action campaigns and app campaigns in YouTube Shorts. With over 30 billion daily views — four times as many as a year ago — on YouTube Shorts, marketers will be able to connect product feed to campaigns and make video ads on YouTube Shorts more shoppable later this year. Google claims to been experimenting with ads in YouTube Shorts since last year, and now gradually rolling that out to all advertisers around the world. This is an exciting milestone for advertisers, and a key step towards developing a long-term YouTube Shorts monetization solution for creators. Furthermore, Google has announced that it will roll out six new updates in its performance max tool. As per Google, advertisers who use performance max campaigns in their accounts see a 13% increase in total incremental conversions at a comparable cost per action. These updates include more tools for experimentation, an expanded campaign management support in Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads mobile app, support for store sales goals to optimise for in-store sales; maximising impact with burst campaigns for a set time period to help meet in-store goals during seasonal events, new insights and explanations, including attribution, audience and auction insights to know what’s driving performance; optimisation score and recommendations, and insights page which will use machine learning to identify new pockets of consumer demand and provide personalised trend data.

Interestingly, currently only Google can surface insights, based on the billions of searches and the millions of signals Google analyses for every ad auction. The tech giant plans to roll out three new insights in the coming months. These include attribution insights which will show how ads work together across Google surfaces — like Search, Display and YouTube — to drive conversions. budget insights will find new opportunities for budget optimisation and show how spend is pacing against budget goals. And lastly, audience insights for first-party data will show how customer segments, like those created with customer match, are driving campaign performance.

