Google introduces Topics to replace its FLoC proposal

Google will soon launch a developer trial of Topics in Chrome

Google announced the introduction of a new Privacy Sandbox proposal, Topics. The proposal allows companies to show relevant ads to people based on their web browsing activity, without involving any external servers, including Google servers. Topics replaces its FLoC proposal, Google said in a blog post.

“We started the Privacy Sandbox initiative to improve web privacy for users, while also giving publishers, creators and other developers the tools they need to build thriving businesses, ensuring a safe and healthy web for all. We also know that advertising is critical for many businesses, and is a key way to support access to free content online,” Vinay Goel, product director, Privacy Sandbox, Chrome, said.

With Topics, browser will be able to determine a handful of topics such as ‘Fitness’ or ‘Travel’ that represent the user’s top interests for that week based on the browsing history. Topics are kept for only three weeks and old topics are deleted. When visiting a participating site, Topics picks just three topics, one topic from each of the past three weeks, to share with the site and its advertising partners. . When someone visits a participating site, Topics picks just three topics, one topic from each of the past three weeks, to share with the site and its advertising partners

Topics, the new proposal, is aimed at enabling browsers to give users meaningful transparency and control over the data. Moreover, topics are thoughtfully curated to exclude sensitive categories, such as gender or race, the blog post added.

Google will soon launch a developer trial of Topics in Chrome that includes user controls, and enables website developers and the ads industry to try it out. The final design of the user controls and the other various technical aspects of how Topics works will be decided based on user feedback.

Read Also: Q42021 records highest ad volumes for a quarter since 2019: BARC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook