Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit sharing of user data with third parties

Amid growing concerns around users’ privacy in the digital age, Google has announced a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android. With this initiative, the tech giant is looking at introducing new, more private advertising solutions to limit sharing of user data with third parties. Moreover, the solutions will operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID. Google is also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, the company said in a blogpost.

The Privacy Sandbox on Android builds on Google’s existing efforts on the web. With the Privacy Sandbox on Android, Google aims to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, as well as developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile. As the company designs, builds, and tests these new solutions, it plans to support existing ads platform features for at least two years.

“We realise that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that — without first providing a privacy preserving alternative path — such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses,” Anthony Chavez, VP, product management, Android Security and Privacy, said in a blogpost.

Starting today, developers can review Google’s initial design proposals and share feedback on the android developer site. Furthermore, it plans to release developer previews over the course of the year, with a beta release by the end of the year.

Currently, more than 90% of the apps on Google Play are free, while digital advertising plays a key role in making this possible. But to ensure a healthy app ecosystem, benefiting users, developers and businesses, the industry must continue to evolve how digital advertising works to improve user privacy, the tech giant said in the blogpost.

