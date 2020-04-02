Google claims the top spot in mobile app advertising

Google is also growing faster with a 44% rise in its share of the retargeting pie, compared to Facebook’s 5% increase

Google has become the number one company in mobile app advertising in the Indian subcontinent, according to the performance index released by marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer. The 10th edition of the report which was released by the platform showcased that the search giant’s success was largely attributed to its performance on Android and its app campaigns product.

However, Facebook retained the top spot in the retargeting segment pushing Google down to the number two position. Despite this, the report highlights that Google is growing faster with a 44% rise in its share of the retargeting pie, compared to Facebook’s 5% increase. The data shows that Google’s choice to go all-in on machine learning, while focusing on video and creative to power its app campaigns product has paid off, Shani Rosenfelder, head of mobile insights, AppsFyler, said. “When looking at the retargeting index, their numbers are even more impressive considering that ACe was only rolled out to some clients in beta. It’ll be interesting to see how it evolves when the product becomes available to everyone,” he added.

The report also highlights how mobile gaming continues to be the driving force of the app economy. As per the index, beyond the Facebook-Google duopoly, a triopoly of networks ironSource, Unity Ads and AppLovin have been able to fully capitalize on the explosion of gaming. Together, they controlled 35% of the gaming pie in H2 2019, a 10% increase compared to H1. Whereas, the non-gaming segment has seen a growth of TikTok Ads which were introduced in 2019 ranking ahead of Xiaomi and Apple Search Ads. After capturing the first spot in AppsFlyer’s previous growth index, TikTok Ads is now also the fourth-largest media source for non-gaming apps.

Founded in 2011, AppsFlyer is a SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Built around privacy by design, The company takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 6,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day.

