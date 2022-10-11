Google announces its launch of Google Play Points in India

Google has announced the launch of ‘Google Play Points’ in India which will be rolled out later in the week. Google Play Points is a global rewards program that claims to help users earn points and rewards by using Google Play. As per the company, the users will be able to earn points upon making purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions.

The company highlighted that there will be multiple levels for the members of the reward program.“The rewards program has four levels, bronze, silver, gold and platinum, that will provide members with different perks and prizes depending on their respective tiers which are based on the number of points they have collected,” Santos Cohen, director, go-to-market, Google Play Points, said in a blogpost.

As per a company statement, over the past years, Google Play Points has expanded to 28 countries and has more than 100 million people in the program. The company also claims to have partnered with developers of well-known apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points for special in-app items. In India, they have claimed to partner with over 30 participating titles that include games from global and local studios such as Miniclip, TG INC, Gametion, Playsimple Games, and Gameberry Labs. It has also claimed to have partnered with apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.

Additionally, the company stated that Play Points will provide local developers with a new avenue to build a local and global user base by helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points.

