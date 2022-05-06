goodnessme unveils its mother’s day campaign

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) brand goodnessme has unveiled a digital campaign aiming to highlight the importance of self-care among new mothers and mothers-to-be. The campaign shows the journey of three real-life mothers who prioritise self-care routines despite their busy schedules. It also highlights how this gives them confidence to face the challenges of motherhood. As a part of the campaign, goodnessme collaborated with Akshitha Basavaraju, a fitness influencer, Elouise Lakshya, a yoga teacher, and Aishwarya Krishnan, a latin dance choreographer, to share their self-care stories.

For Anirudh Dharmagadi, business head, goodnessme, the brand has always paid attention to mothers and ensured their motherhood journey is hassle-free. “Realising that mothers often neglect their self-care due to busy schedules or other priorities, goodnessme took a small step to nudge mothers to care for themselves. Through this campaign, goodnessme aims to reach out to all mothers-to-be and new mothers to prioritise self-care in their lives as it not only affects them but also their babies,” he said.

Godrej Consumer Products, an Indian consumer goods company, is part of the Godrej Group. Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the group claims to have the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. The company offers products across categories such as household insecticide, hair care, soaps, air fresheners, and wet tissues, among others. The brands under its portfolio include Godrej Good Night, Godrej Expert, Darling, Sanitizer, Inecto, Godrej aer, Hit, Cinthol, Issue, BBlunt, TCB naturals, Renew, Just for Me, Pamelagrant beauty, Villeneuve, Millefiori, goodnessme, and many more.

