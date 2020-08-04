Goodknight’s new digital film highlights the need to protect children in their indoor playgrounds

The campaign stresses on the importance of protecting children from hidden mosquitoes even indoors

In view of the rising health concerns amid the ongoing pandemic phase which has led to kids staying indoors, Goodknight has rolled out a new film featuring its Fabric Roll-On to protect children from disease-causing mosquitoes that could enter homes and stay hidden. Conceptualised by Digitas India, the film highlights how children need protection from hidden mosquitoes even indoors.

According to Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), given the current context, almost all parents are forbidding their children from stepping out owing to safety concerns, however, the threat of hidden mosquitoes is still a matter of concern even when kids are indoors. “Also, with the monsoon season starting, we see a spike in mosquito-borne diseases. Given all this, we want to ensure that kids are safe from the threat of hidden mosquitoes indoors. Through this film, we want to bring out how Goodknight Fabric Roll-On will ensure protection even from hidden disease causing mosquitoes while young ones are indoors and ensure an uninterrupted play time for children of all ages,” he added.

The film is a fun and engaging look at how kids have adapted to the new reality of being confined indoors, Mark Mcdonald, executive vice president and head of creative, Digitas India, said. “Rather than treat it like a deterrent, most have converted their homes into mini playgrounds. From corners and curtains, to tables and chairs, everything is now a source of fun and play. And just as we did with the outdoors, Goodknight Fabric Roll-On is here to assure mothers that their kids’ playtime is completely protected,” he elaborated. The campaign illustrates that no matter which nook or corner of the house they choose to play in, they’re completely safe from any mosquitoes that might be there.

