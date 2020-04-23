Goodknight urges consumers to ‘Stay Home, Stay Protected’

The film has been launched across the digital platforms as well as on television

While the lockdown has been extended till May 3 following the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, Goodknight, the mosquito repellent brand from Godrej Consumer Products, has come up with a new campaign encouraging people to stay home with their families and be protected. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film is being promoted across the digital platforms as well as on television.

According to Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), these are testing times for the country and as a brand that stands for securing happy moments of families, Goodknight aims at spreading the message of safety and togetherness. “This highlights the resilient spirit of ours to fight against the pandemic. Goodknight urges people to stay indoors and spend these moments with their families in a meaningful way, as this will help us to emerge stronger from the current situation,” he added.

Goodknight, a brand linked with protection, wanted to tell families all across India to be a bit more patient and continue to stay safe and protected at home, Steve Priya, VP and executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson said. “This time, we decided to not just cast one family. A casting call was shared with the employees of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Wunderman Thompson. The result is a truly homemade commercial that launched close to 100 first time actors and cameramen,” she claimed.

Godrej Consumer Products is a part of the over 122-year old Godrej Group, catering to over 1.15 billion customers globally. The company has a wide portfolio of brands such as Cinthol, Hit, Issue, Godrej Aer, Ilicit among others.

