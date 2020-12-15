Goodknight rolls out new TVC for its Smart Spray

The TVC is conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Goodknight, the home insecticide brand, has released a TVC for Goodknight Smart Spray, a newly launched one-stop smart solution against mosquitoes. The TVC features a familiar sight of a family spending quality time together facilitated by the long lasting and assured protection against mosquitoes offered by Goodknight Smart Spray. The TVC is conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.

The film opens with a father-daughter duo spotting mosquitoes buzzing around in the living room. They seem worried as mosquito bites can lead to diseases like dengue and malaria. The mother comes to the rescue, spraying Goodknight Smart Spray across the living room. The husband is pleasantly surprised when he notices the fragrance and the instant effect of no more mosquitoes in the room. The film ends with the message of the new Smart Spray protecting the family with its instant knockdown action, long-lasting durability, and power of up to 700+ sprays that doesn’t need to be used twice for effectiveness. The product is launched exclusively in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets for now.

Goodknight Smart Spray is a path-breaking innovation and a single solution for all mosquito problems, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said. “With this TVC, we aim to reach out to households and communicate how Smart Spray is an ideal package where they don’t need to choose between instant action and long-lasting solutions,” he added further.

“Most solutions to mosquito problems fall under two categories, ‘Instant and Short Term’ or ‘Long Term and Not So Instant’. We wanted to clearly communicate that Goodknight Smart Spray is an innovation that works instantly with an efficacy that lasts for 8 long hours,” Steve Mathias and Priya Pardiwalla, vice presidents and executive creative directors, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added.

