Goodknight rolls out a new TVC campaign ‘Neendon ko nazar na lage’

Goodknight, the household insecticide brand, has launched a new TVC campaign Neendon ko nazar na lage. Through this film, Goodknight aims to encourage young parents to protect their baby’s slumber time from dangerous mosquitoes. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.

“Through the new TVC campaign, Goodknight celebrates the unique bond between fathers and their children. Fathers are very much concerned about their little ones and want to offer them the best of care, comfort and protection. The TVC conveys the importance of uninterrupted sleep for an infant’s overall health and well-being and how even a single mosquito can disrupt the same. As the market leader in household insecticides, we focus on creating this awareness amongst parents and empower them with relevant pest solutions,” Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said.

“ ‘Neendon ko nazar na lage’ isn’t just a campaign line. It’s a wish, a blessing that all parents have for their children. It captures the anxieties, efforts and emotions that parents go through every night. The film makes a clear shift for the brand and is also a reflection of dads playing an active role in parenting today,” Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, executive creative directors, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added.

Godrej Consumer Products is a part of the 124-year Godrej Group, which claims to have the support of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with its three by three approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, the company claims that it is building a presence in three emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across three categories (home care, personal wash, and hair care).

