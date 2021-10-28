Goodknight rolls out a new digital film with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mosquito-borne diseases are currently surging across the country and what people don’t realise is that even one mosquito can be a threat to the family’s health, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said.

Goodknight, the household insecticide brand, has partnered with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for a new digital film to create awareness around mosquito-borne diseases. Through this initiative, Goodknight and Khan want people to be cautious against malaria and dengue. The film features Goodknight Gold Flash.

Mosquito-borne diseases are currently surging across the country and what people don’t realise is that even one mosquito can be a threat to the family’s health, Sunil Kataria CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said. “Through this film, our intent is to reach out to the masses across target groups and create awareness and at the same time highlight how Goodknight Gold Flash can help and empower households against mosquitoes. Apart from being one of India’s most followed and revered celebrities, Kareena symbolizes a commitment to ensure her family is healthy and protected. As a brand, we too share a similar vision to ensure happy moments of families are protected uninterrupted,” Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said on the association with the actress.

“The pandemic has taught all of us to put family and health first above everything else. Seeing any family suffering from dengue and malaria pains me the most. I wouldn’t want my family or anyone else to go through the illness. Creating awareness and cautioning people is my humble effort along with Goodknight Gold Flash to ensure that people stay safe. I urge people to adopt basic precautions that can go a long way to make the country free of mosquito-borne diseases,” Khan stated on the campaign.

