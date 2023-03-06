Goodknight releases new TVC campaign for newly launched Goodknight Mini

Goodknight, a household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) , unveiled a TVC campaign to create awareness for its recently launched Goodknight Mini. The TVC, conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, highlights the affordability of the product, showcasing how all-night protection is now accessible to everyone. As per the company, this move is aimed at increasing brand awareness and consideration in tier II markets.

The film shows a father who has got his baby to sleep. Singing a lullaby in a hushed voice, he puts the baby in the cradle when he spots mosquitoes around. Just then the mom comes in, notices him shooing away the mosquitoes and switches on the new Goodknight Mini. The film is light-hearted, warm and charming, creating an emotional connection with consumers and helping them understand the benefits of using the Goodknight Mini.

Commenting on the new TVC campaign and the product innovation, Shekhar Saurabh, category head – household insecticide, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, “With the launch of Goodknight Mini, the brand is democratizing liquid vaporizers in the country and making them affordable by upto 50%. Thus, making them accessible for everyone. With the new TVC campaign, we aim to provide awareness about affordable, safe yet effective solutions to the consumers who have been using unsafe and unregulated burn format products like incense sticks.”

The company claims that Goodknight Mini makes safe and smoke free mosquito protection accessible for lower income consumers.

Also Read BookMyShow Stream and ITV Studios partner to offer global entertainment in India for three years



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook