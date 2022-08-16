Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card unveils a new TVC

Goodknight has launched a new campaign for Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card, a paper-based mosquito repellent. The film highlights the moments spent with family are the ones that truly matter and Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card protects these moments from disease-causing mosquitoes.

As the leader in the household insecticides category, Goodknight is committed to innovating and providing effective yet safe solutions at an affordable price point, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said. “With this TVC campaign, we want to emphasise that the moments spent with family are the ones that truly matter, and they don’t need interruption especially from mosquitoes. Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card vouches to protect families so that these special moments are cherished. Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card with its fast action instantly provides relief from disease-causing mosquitoes for a longer time.”

The TVC shows how using Jumbo Fast Card has an instant knock-down effect on mosquitoes and promises up to four hours of protection. The film opens with a father-daughter duo, where the father is talking to his wife who informs him that she will take four hours to get back home. She asks the father to not have too much fun to which the father replies okay while noticing some mosquitoes above his daughter’s head. Seeing this the father immediately lights up Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card. The father–daughter duo is then seen playing around the house without being interrupted by the mosquitoes.

For Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, vice presidents and executive creative directors, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, the film is based on the insight that evenings are a time when we all come back home from work. “A time to bond with families and play with our kids. But evenings are also a time when maximum mosquitoes enter our homes. Most of the solutions used in the evening don’t last long. The idea was focused on bringing alive a fun-filled evening between a dad and his daughter. And how Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card’s four-hour long effect doesn’t let mosquitoes spoil their fun.”

