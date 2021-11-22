Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card initiates #MaccharoKaLockdown in its new TVC

The new film promises that this product protects families from mosquitoes for up to four hours.

Goodknight from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited has unveiled a TVC for Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, the creative highlights the robust technology of Goodknight’s Jumbo Fast Card.

The film opens with a father-son duo, where the son is informing his father about another lockdown in progression. Cheering his frowned father, he exclaims that lockdown is not for humans, but harmful mosquitoes. Finally, the mother comes to the rescue with a Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card. The film shows that as soon as one lights a Jumbo Fast Card, it instantly affects mosquitoes and they get visibly knocked down. The new film promises that this product protects families from mosquitoes for up to four hours.

“As the leader in the household insecticides category, Goodknight is committed to innovating and providing effective yet safe solutions at very low cost. With this TVC, we aim to reach out to maximum households and communicate the product’s dual benefits of instant efficacy and up to four hours of protection from mosquitoes. Jumbo Fast Card is an effective and affordable solution against mosquitoes in the urban and rural landscape. Jumbo Fast Card is also a safe and quality alternative against illegal incense sticks that contain harmful chemicals and can cause health hazard on prolonged usage,” Sunil Kataria, CEO – India, and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said.

“The idea was centered around the current context, where the lockdown has just ended and things are opening up. Everyone seems relieved. But imagine another lockdown being announced. Thankfully it’s ‘Machharon ka lockdown’. Not only does it grab attention but also brings out the two most desired benefits for consumers. One, it works instantly or like we call it FATTACK SE! Two, its effect lasts for 4 long hours, which is the entire evening,” Steve, Priya, executive creative directors and vice presidents, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai said.

