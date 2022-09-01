GoodDot ropes in Rohan Bopanna as their goodness ambassador

GoodDot has signed Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna as its goodness ambassador. The global Indian athlete will be a key part of GoodDot’s ‘Do Good’ mission of creating awareness about the new category of plant-based meats and enabling people to make healthier and more compassionate food choices. The association will also aim to propagate the message that small changes in lifestyle and food choices can go a long way in making the world a better place.

“Rohan Bopanna’s qualities of hard work, dedication, and a deep commitment to excellence resonate strongly with us. We look forward to this partnership in spreading global awareness about GoodDot,” Abhishek Sinha, co-founder, and CEO, GoodDot, said.

Rohan Bopanna has been a member of India’s Davis Cup team since 2002 and has a Grand Slam title and four ATP Masters 1000 titles in his long career. The Bangalore-based player is the oldest and the highest-ranked Indian player in Men’s Doubles. The veteran, who is still going strong at 42 years old, has also represented India at the 2012 and 2016 editions of the Olympics. Recently Bopanna was a semi-finalist in the 2022 French open doubles. “I truly believe in the philosophy that if it’s good for the planet, it’s good for you. I have been fortunate to represent my country on the global stage for over two decades now. Amongst other things, it comes down to staying fit, and eating right is the foundation for staying fit to that end. I have started incorporating a more balanced diet by including alternate sources of protein. I believe in Abhishek and his team’s purpose to educate people about the long-term benefits of making compassionate choices and I am looking forward to championing this cause – both on and off the field,” Rohan Bopanna stated.

Purpose-driven brand GoodDot was founded in September 2016, by Abhishek Sinha and Deepak Parihar to provide meat alternatives. The company manufactures and sells textured vegetable proteins using vegan ingredients and produces all kinds of plant-based options for mutton, chicken, fish, egg, and other meats. The main objective of GoodDot is to create a world full of compassion and affection toward animals by revolutionizing the way one eats.

