GoodDot ropes in Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador

Plant-based meat company GoodDot has roped in Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador. With this association, the company wants to create awareness about the new category of plant-based meats. It also wants to send out a message that small changes in lifestyle and food choices can go a long way in making the world a better place. Abhishek Sinha, co-founder, and CEO, GoodDot, believes that Chopra will help them firmly put the category and the brand in the minds of the Indian consumer.



“Team GoodDot is proud to welcome Neeraj Chopra to our shared mission to make the world a more compassionate place. The perfect combination of hard work, ability, and a deep sense of purpose is what sets Neeraj apart as he blazed a glorious trail for India at the Olympics. These are the same traits that team GoodDot shares as it blazes a trail in putting India on the world map of the plant-based meat revolution,” Sinha said.

GoodDot, founded in September 2016 by co-founders Abhishek Sinha and Deepak Parihar, provides its consumers with an alternative to meat that is ‘ethically and sustainably produced’. It offers products such as Vegetarian Bytz, Proteiz, UnMutton Keema, Vegicken Curry, Eggless Bhurji, and more. While it provides alternatives to mutton, chicken, egg, and soon, it plans to launch fish alternatives as well.

The association with Chopra was structured by Meraki Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd that has been onboarded as GoodDot’s sports marketing agency. GoodDot’s Sinha is of the view that the association between Udaipur-based GoodDot and Chopra, who hails from Khandra village in Panipat will showcase the immense potential of Bharat beyond the metros.



GoodDot is currently available across India through the GoodDot website, RCM stores, and e-com platforms like Amazon, Flipkart. The products will be launched on Swiggy Instamart, Reliance JioMart, and major supermarket chains soon. The products are also available in countries like Canada, Singapore, Nepal, Dubai, South Africa, Mauritius, and Oman.

