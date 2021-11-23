Good Vibes ropes in Yami Gautam as brand ambassador

According to the company, Yami Gautam exudes the girl-next-door charm and her appointment, as ambassador, will accelerate the brand’s mission

Purplle’s private brand Good Vibes has brought Yami Gautam on board as their brand ambassador. The Bollywood actress will feature in the brand’s first full-scale campaign introducing Good Vibes and its signature Rosehip range. The campaign is created by Ideas Farm.

The brand was born out of the consumers’ need for accessible, ingredient-led natural skincare products, Nippun Aneja, chief business officer, Purplle.com, said. “Yami Gautam, with her charm, confidence, and authenticity, exuberates beauty for all. With her strong connect with the Indian audience, we envision Good Vibes reaching every household across the country. As we kick-start our first campaign, #GlowKaMissingPiece, we will continue to create magic with Yami Gautam, inspiring women to be their best selves, naturally,” she added.

According to the company, Yami Gautam exudes the girl-next-door charm and her appointment, as ambassador, will accelerate the brand’s mission to deliver ingredient-led skincare to women across the country. The new campaign #GlowKaMissingPiece is centered on the glow offered by natural ingredients. The campaign will be a series of two films and multiple shorties with over 200 influencers amplifying the campaign across social and digital channels.

“My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self in what makes you comfortable, and it feels great to work with a brand that echoes the same values. Good Vibes is truly a brand that demonstrates the purity of nature in its products and has over time become a confidante for all my beauty needs,” Yami Gautam stated.

“In a cluttered beauty space of sameness, with #GlowKaMissingPiece we found the right balance for a light hearted story told through Yami Gautam. A striking visual that also communicates the larger product benefit of a healthy natural glow,” Priyanka Dey, director, brand services, Ideas Farm, highlighted.

