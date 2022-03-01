Good Glamm Group appoints Gaurav Tejwani chief product officer

At Good Glamm Group, he will assume the responsibilities of chief product officer and drive technology product strategy thereby building scalable and innovative solutions for the Group companies.

Good Glamm Group has appointed Gaurav Tejwani as its new chief product officer (CPO). Prior to the appointment, Tejwani was head of product at Trell and Nykaa. With over 10 years of experience in the field of digital consumer experiences within the FMCG space, Gaurav Tejwani will lead product management and data science verticals for the company. “Building a massive house of brands backed by digital buying experiences and content to commerce journeys hasn’t been done before and we are building our own playbook. I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process,” Gaurav Tejwani, CPO, Good Glamm Group, stated.

Gaurav Tejwani has worked in various roles over the years and has expertise in managing, influencing, assisting, and directing experiences. He has worked in many companies including Nykaa, D’decor, PayU Private Limited, among others and was actively involved in every aspect of evolution and technology product innovations in his previous roles across multiple sectors.

At Good Glamm Group, he will assume the responsibilities of chief product officer and drive technology product strategy thereby building scalable and innovative solutions for the Group companies. Every company within the Group has a unique value proposition for the customer and Gaurav Tejwani would be instrumental in delivering it. According to Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands, Good Glamm Group, Gaurav Tejwani brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC conglomerate like Good Glamm Group thrives on.

Read Also: JetSynthesys revamps its brand identity

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook