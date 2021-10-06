Good Glamm Group acquires The Moms Co. to strengthen its growth across South Asia

Darpan Sanghvi and Malika Sadani

Good Glamm Group on Wednesday announced it has acquired mom and baby direct-to-consumer brand The Moms Co. With this acquisition, the content-to-commerce group aims to strengthen its growth across South Asia. However, New Delhi-based The Moms Co. will continue to work as an independent entity. The brand is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years.

“As a group, we were inspired by the brand love and loyalty from moms and women for The Moms Co. across our BabyChakra and POPxo platforms. We look forward to working closely with the team to take the brand to millions of women across the country through our online and offline presence,” Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group, said.

The move comes close on the heels of MyGlamm announcing the formation of the Good Glamm Group to consolidate its position as a ‘Digital House of Brands’ backed by a content-to-commerce strategy. The group earmarked Rs 750 crore to make strategic investments in innovative beauty and personal care brands within the next three to six months.

As a part of the Good Glamm Group, The Moms Co. can now leverage a large digital audience of over 100 million users across POPxo and BabyChakra, over 220,000 Plixxo influencers and BabyChakra’s 10,000 doctors network, the group said in a statement. In addition, the brand will ramp up its retail presence from its 1,500 retail touch points to over 20,000 from the group, the statement added.

Post-acquisition, the brand will now also have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what millennial women and moms are looking for. The insights will be integrated into its product development engine.

According to the statement, the brand has served over two million customers across 20,000 pin codes in India in the last four years. To accelerate its international footprint, the founders Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, co-founders, Good Glamm Group.

“This partnership marks a milestone in our vision of creating one of the leading mom and baby care brands around the world. We’ve always been on a mission to help moms make safe, natural, effective choices and with the capabilities of the Good Glamm Group, we will be able to have an impact on the lives of millions of moms around the world through our products, and now through meaningful content and a strong community as well,” Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co., stated.

Read Also: Coinswitch Kuber raises $260 million; second crypto unicorn in India despite regulatory concerns

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook