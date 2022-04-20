Good Flippin’ Burgers raises $1 million

Good Flippin’ Burgers has announced a fresh round of funding of a million dollars. The new round of seed funding was led by Nikhil Bharadwaj, director, Kerala Blasters Football Club, Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, and Yatin Shah, co-founder and joint CEO, wealth management business, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management. Participants in the round included Manish Hathiramani, index trader, Deen Dayal Investments along with names from the Mumbai entertainment industry such as Kiran Desai (general council, Netflix India), Vikram Malhotra, Mamta Anand, and Vedant Bali.

For Sid Marchant, co-founder, Flippin’ Burgers, they started with the simple aim of creating a brand that serves great burgers that are priced right. “As we grew our patrons one burger at a time, we attracted investors who loved our food and wanted to be a part of our growth journey. With the additional funds we will look at expanding in multiple formats – cloud, hybrid, dine in, malls and airports across multiple cities along with strengthening our supply chain. We are grateful for the trust our existing and new investors have shown in us and we intend to keep earning it every day by replicating the product and experience we are all proud of,” he added.

The fresh round of funding brings the tally up to $1.1 million raised via CCD (compulsory convertible debenture) along with adding names from the investment community and credibility for the brand. Started by Viren DSilva, Sijo Mathew and Sid Marchant the brand is a dream come true for all three who left their corporate jobs to flip a great burger.

“Being fortunate to travel the world with tennis I’ve tasted burgers around the world, and I can safely say that Good Flippin’ Burgers are among the best in the world. As one of the early investors, I am happy to continue this journey with them as they march onwards towards other cities and into Bangalore soon,” Rohan Bopanna, tennis player and investor, stated.

