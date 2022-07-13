GoMechanic ropes in Sharman Joshi for its latest digital campaign #ShaantSharmanShaant

GoMechanic has roped in Sharman Joshi for its latest digital marketing campaign #ShaantSharmanShaant. Inspired by the everyday anxiety of cars meeting with an accident or being totaled, the film highlights various value propositions of GoMechanic, primarily convenience and ease of use, further showcasing its transparent pricing and expert services.

With offerings such as efficient and at-your-door services, GoMechanic aims to encourage hassle-free car ownership, Adhiraj Saksena, brand strategy head, GoMechanic, said. “We recognise and understand how any issue in your car is enough to give you anxiety. Therefore, we believe that brands today should communicate relevant solutions to consumers while highlighting the challenges in a compelling story. This advertisement was inspired by regular road rage when people get into unnecessary fights. Through this campaign, we hope to spread the idea that anything and everything, including your car, can be fixed, so a sense of camaraderie could foster harmony,” he added.

The advertisement begins with Sharman Joshi’s car getting rear-ended and the actor stepping out of the vehicle looking furious. The ad film concludes with the message that GoMechanic offers over 150 expert car services with transparent pricing, thus solving most customers’ anxiety.

The #ShaantSharmanShaant campaign was conceptualised by GoMechanic’s in-house creative team, with the help of production house Bambai Dreams Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Recently, GoMechanic has also launched an extended warranty for all Indian car owners, starting at just Rs 200/month, to alleviate people’s car concerns. It is offered on all car brands and models of cars in more than 60 tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India. An Authorised Warranty, 360-degree Protection, Engine Warranty, Suspension Cover, and Brake Warranty are just a few of the 5 Unique Warranty packages that the Extended Warranty offers. GoMechanic co-exists with competitors Pitstop, GoBumpr, Carpathy, and Mahindra First Choice in the Aftermarket automotive service scene.

