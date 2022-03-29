Goldmedal Electricals brings Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on board as its brand ambassadors

Goldmedal Electricals has announced actors Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassadors. As a part of the association, Khan and Fernandez will feature across the company’s brand and product advertisements on television, print, outdoor and its social media handles.

“Our focus has always been on innovation, design, and uncompromising quality. Khan and Fernandez, with their talent, demeanour, on-screen chemistry, and wide appeal, were an obvious choice to represent our brand,” Kishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals said.

As per the company, Goldmedal has a pan-India presence through its branches and a wide and established network of dealers and retailers. The company is collaborating with the two actors, to strengthen its connect with the consumers and consolidate its foothold across the nation. The announcement is part of the company’s brand outreach plans.

“My association with Goldmedal goes way back and it is good to collaborate with it again. Goldmedal’s brand philosophy of innovation in design and performance is amazing and I am looking forward to working with the brand,” Khan stated on the association with Goldmedal.

“Goldmedal has an incredible line of products. To me, hi-tech products should be as stylish as they are functional and Goldmedal products perfectly align with that ideology. I look forward to working with Khan and the Goldmedal team,” Fernandez added.

Goldmedal Electricals is an electrical company, established in the year 1979. The company has manufacturing units in Vasai outside Mumbai, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The company’s portfolio offers products such as switches, home automation systems, LEDs, fans, security systems, entertainment devices, doorbells, wires, cables, among others, for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments.

