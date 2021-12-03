GoKwik launches #CelebrateD2C campaign to promote its shopping festival

GoKwik has recently raised Rs 112 crore ($15 Million) in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India

GoKwik has launched #CelebrateD2C campaign to promote its shopping festival exclusively designed for D2C brands. The company has roped in Esha Deol, Zareen Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle D’Souza, Simran Dhanwani and Kiku Sharda to promote and draw attention to the new-age brands. The three-day festival, GoKwik Shopping Festival (GSF), brings together multiple brands such as The Man Company, Man Matters, Beardo, Limeroad, Noise, Faces Canada, Zapvi, BoAt, The Souled Store, among others.

“Every D2C brand is giving its unique contribution to the overall economy of India and supporting these brands is of prime importance to us. With GoKwik Shopping Festival, we are attempting to further broaden their horizon and offer them a platform to meet their customers in an unrestrained, unique and first of its kind way. We are positive this will be beneficial for both brands and customers and will further strengthen the standing of the D2C eCommerce space,” Chirag Taneja, founder and CEO, GoKwik, said.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, and marquee angels. It has recently raised Rs 112 crore ($15 Million) in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India. The company focuses predominantly on solving crucial e-commerce issues like boosting conversion rates across the e-commerce funnel and reducing RTO for its partners. It leverages AI/ML technologies to solve problems like RTO to increase CoD conversion rates.

According to Hitesh Sharma, head DTC, Faces Canada, this event will give an opportunity to reach the large community of online shoppers. Mossaic Wellness expects to grow its new customers by 2x during the shopping festival hosted by GoKwik, Marmik Mankodi, director, marketing, Mosaic Wellness, said.

“The festival looks promising, and with it, we hope to reach a significantly newer customer base. Also, people will get a chance to explore Neeman’s different range of footwear that is designed to make them and the planet look good,” Taran Chhabra, founder, Neeman, stated.

