GoKwik appoints Joyeeta Ghosal as director of brand marketing

GoKwik has appointed Joyeeta Ghosal as director, brand marketing. In her new role, Ghosal will lead the overall brand function and will be responsible to drive awareness, build trust and establish thought leadership for the brand as a tech company. Additionally, she will be setting up the foundations of the brand by establishing the necessary partnerships and teams to drive the marketing objectives. She will also drive the employee value proposition (EVP) agenda to support HR and business functions to attain the same.

The company has emerged as a fast-growing e-commerce enablement company and it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the curve in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem, Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO, GoKwik. “Ghosal comes with experience in managing millennial and premium brands in her past roles and has a track of having immense brand communications and market insights. I am confident that together we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision,” he stated.

Ghosal is a marketing professional who comes with over a decade of work experience in communication strategy, brand development, and sustenance. Ghosal believes in the result-oriented brand and customer-centric product communication. In her last stint, she was leading the marketing and communications function at Home Credit. At the company, she set up guidelines for the brand in India, established creative and media agency partners for the brand mandate, rolled out marketing campaigns across channels, and also set up marketing processes within the organisation to improve productivity and efficiency of the team. She was also instrumental in launching and driving financial literacy during and after the pandemic to empower and support the under-served segment in India through the brand platform, Paise Ki Paathshala. She has also worked with Vodafone India Pvt Ltd (now Vodafone Idea Ltd) and ABP Group (Anandabazar Patrika Group) where she drove brand communications and crafted content and campaigns.

For Ghosal, marketing will enable the company to create awareness and recognition for the work that is happening at GoKwik and the problems that they are solving and as they scale their network, they also scale the businesses of the company’s D2C partners which will in effect, benefit the end consumer/ shopper. “This is an exciting time to be working in technology and D2C and I am looking forward to being able to contribute to this space through GoKwik,” she added.

