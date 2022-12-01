Godrej Yummiez has rolled out its campaign for its new launch

Godrej Yummiez has unveiled its latest campaign for its Crispy Potato Starz range. The campaign was conceptualised by The Womb. This product is now available across online and offline retail outlets in packs of 400 gms at Rs 125 and 750 gms at Rs 225, it claimed.



As a brand, Godrej Yummiez has always launched products that have created a space for itself on the shelves and in homes, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, said. “The uniqueness of the product lies in its crunch and this is exactly what our new television commercial (TVC) communicates,” he added.

The campaign film focuses on the products’ crispiness while also communicating on being free from added preservatives, ending with the message of ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.

Yummiez was one of the early entrants into ready to cook category, Dhaval Jadwani, joint head of account management, The Womb, said. “With a clear understanding of the consumer’s biggest category barrier being preservative, it has led us straight to demystify the current misconception around the category and the brand,” he added.

Also Read: Manforce Condoms marks World AIDS Day with #MakeADifferenceWithManforce campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook