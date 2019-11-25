Godrej Security Solutions to up its marketing spends to Rs 20 crore this year

Godrej has stepped up its marketing efforts in the last two years by integrating its products into movies.

Godrej Security Solutions, the division of Godrej that provides mechanical and electronic home security solutions, is doubling its marketing spend to around `20 crore per year for the next three years, to establish its products in the market. Although the 117-year-old brand is synonymous with padlocks, there are fewer takers for its home lockers.

Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP and global head – marketing, sales and innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, shares that the penetration of home lockers in India is at a mere 7% currently, with B2C sales contributing around 40% of the total sales.

In its most recent attempt to draw consumers’ attention, the company has launched an advertising campaign featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in addition to on-ground brand activations challenging people to break open a Godrej home locker.

Locking in sales

The campaign is targeted at boosting retail sales through its online and offline stores. Godrej home lockers are now available on Godrej’s own e-commerce site, as well as Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, the company is working on expanding its reach to 250 districts, and hopes to have a presence in 10,000 retail outlets across urban markets in India over the next three years.

Shaziya Khan, national planning director, Wunderman Thompson, who was part of the team that created the campaign, says there are several reasons why people don’t invest in lockers — they are satisfied with their traditional lock and key arrangement; think it is meant for the ‘super rich’; prefer to use bank lockers; don’t want to attract unwanted attention; and believe that if nothing has happened to them so far, nothing will in the future.

Moreover, Pithawalla adds that “people still hide valuables under mattresses, in wooden cupboards and other nooks in the home that are vulnerable to theft”.

Godrej has stepped up its marketing efforts in the last two years by integrating its products into movies. In 2018, Khurrana used a Godrej personal locker in his office in the movie Badhai Ho! and in 2019, a key character in the movie Dream Girl is also seen using a Godrej locker at the shop he owns. Pithawalla says that movie integrations are useful for the category, as they demonstrate use cases for the product.

Interestingly, Godrej Security Solutions’ other products such as CCTV cameras have higher penetration (15-18%) in India than home lockers.

Low relevance

KV Sridhar, CCO and co-founder, Hypercollective, says Godrej’s problem is unique. “Its brand awareness is high, but category relevance is low.” He compares this to the glass category, where Saint Gobain has high recall but “consumers hardly consider glass when they are thinking of building or renovating homes”.

CP Plus, a surveillance solutions brand has used similar tactics as Godrej to popularise CCTV cameras. The brand began its association with Salman Khan in 2016 to promote its CCTV solutions, and continues to use the actor’s mass appeal, even with in-film associations. In 2015, CP Plus was the principal sponsor for IPL team Rajasthan Royals. Two years later, the company was one of the sponsors of TV show Bigg Boss and IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact, says CP Plus has managed to create relevance for the CCTV camera category, unlike the home locker category. “So much so that, now, there are many other brands in the same product category.”

Despite working on building the home locker category actively since 2012, Godrej has had very little success. Experts say that consistent efforts that clearly demonstrate the practical relevance of the product will eventually help. “Until then, as the market leader, Godrej will need to continue creating awareness for the category,” Sridhar adds.