Godrej Security Solutions launches ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Godrej Security Solutions has rolled out its latest campaign ‘Peace of Mind’, with a new ad film featuring actor and their brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. Through the ad film, the brand urges people to be in the moment while travelling without worrying about home security. The campaign was conceptualised by Sixty Fifth Communications.

The campaign name ‘Peace of Mind’ was kept simple so the message is clear and resonates with a larger audience, Pushkar Gokhale, business head, Godrej Security Solutions, said. “The new campaign reminds us how we leave our mind behind when worried about the security of our homes. The campaign itself is built on strong insights based on various consumer trends. For example, our latest Safe and Sound report has shown that consumers still associate the term ‘Safe & Sound’ with physical health and not home security, as a brand we have always endeavoured to make people more aware about home security. This campaign we hope to turn ‘heads’ and catch the attention of our consumers. We knew to grab attention we had to look at digital platforms that are unconventional for a brand like ours like tapping into Bollywood platforms and creating an on-ground activation that got pedestrians curious. We hope the campaign message spreads and the audience is more receptive to home security solutions in the future,” he added.

According to the company, the film aims to show how the brand has been a catalyst in bringing mental relaxation to the lives of their consumers, by providing the best security solutions in the market. “I had fun shooting the ad which has an underlying message that is simple, relatable and the concept is built on such strong human insights. Whenever we attend a function or travel, all of us at some point have a part of our minds left at home, worrying about various things. And here comes this brand, always with a message that makes people question their readiness in an innovative way,” Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions, highlighted.

