Godrej Protekt’s new campaign aims to drive awareness around powder to liquid handwash

Protekt, a personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, has released a new TVC for its powder to liquid handwash Protekt Magic. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC is aimed at building awareness for the powder to liquid format. The film also marks the launch of a new lime variant of Protekt Magic.

The film opens with a female doctor coming over to visit her sister and nephew. The child is excited to greet his favourite aunt who gifts him Godrej Protekt Magic hand wash. The mother intervenes telling the doctor that a liquid hand wash is unnecessary. However, her own kid points out that this is not any ordinary hand wash and instead is Godrej Protekt Magic. He then goes onto show how to make this hand wash. The TVC ends by concluding that medical practitioners put their trust in the ultimate protection of Protekt Magic for their family.

“With this new TVC, our aim is to create awareness for the powder to liquid format and highlight 99.9% germ protection which is now available at an affordable price point of Rs. 15. We would like to further penetrate the market and increase trials of this unique product. The TVC also highlights the newly launched lime variant along with the existing neem and aloe vera variant,” Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said.

“This is truly a revolutionary product – magical, I would add. It’s magic at so many levels – innovation, price point and germ protection. Our effort was to make a piece of communication that actually called out all the magic in the product,” Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, added.

