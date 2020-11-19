Godrej Protekt rolls new TVCs on health soap and disinfectant spray

With the campaign, Godrej Protekt aims to communicate how both the brand and its offerings safeguards families against germs, bacteria and viruses

Godrej Protekt, a personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), unveiled new television commercials for Protekt Health Soap and Protekt Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray respectively. With the campaign, Godrej Protekt aims to communicate how both the brand and its offerings safeguards families against germs, bacteria and viruses.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the two films feature mother and child duo as the protagonists, engaging in light-hearted conversations. The child is actively conversing with the mother about the advice usually shared by doctors. In the first film, while washing hands and bathing with Protekt Health soap, the child exclaims that this health soap gives 99.9% germ protection and has a great fragrance, unlike other health soaps which smell “hospital like”. In the Air & Surface Disinfectant spray film, while the mother uses the product, the child enthusiastically points out that it kills 99.9% germs and also kills cold and flu causing viruses.

Our TVC campaign showcase how Protekt Health Soap and Protekt Air & Surface Disinfectant spray are not just effective with 99.9% germ protection, but also comes with an added benefit of great fragrance, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said.

According to Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, the effort with these TVCs for Godrej Protekt Health Soap and Air & Disinfectant Spray was to bring out the brand’s expertise in germ protection while also showcasing the delight in terms of product experience. “We needed to create something just as delightful while delivering some pretty serious information as well. These banters between the expert mother and the smart kid do the needful in a memorable way,” Joseph stated.

