Godrej Properties unveils first digital brand campaign

Real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) has unveiled its first digital brand campaign. The campaign titled ‘Everyday Joys- Jahaan Khushiyan Badi Hoti Hai’ introduces GPL’s purpose of creating spaces that enable ‘everyday joys’. As part of the campaign, GPL has launched three digital video commercials, articulated and crafted by the Ogilvy India team. The films will be promoted across digital platforms.

“Our purpose of bringing joy to the lives of our customers comes alive beautifully in these films. Brand Godrej Properties has always enjoyed the trust of its customers, and now, we are creating a strong and unique brand association through the ‘Everyday Joys’ campaign. With these films, we are asking the viewers to pause and savour the little moments of joy, and realise that this is what a home is all about – a place where everyday joys have no limits.,” Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

The videos capture several family moments to reinforce that a home is integral to most of our best memories. As everyone has their favourite corner, their daily routines, and their ideal family moments at home, the videos showcase happiness in these little things.

“Inspired by the beautiful Purpose of Godrej Properties, we decided to focus on the small moments that spark joy in a home. These aren’t life changing events, but everyday things that are magical. It is this thought that gave birth to these films and their sign off – Jahaan Khushiyaan Badi Hoti Hain,” Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner, creative (West), Ogilvy India, said.

Godrej Properties claims to focus on sustainable development. In 2020, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL number one globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices, the brand said in a statement.

