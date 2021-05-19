Godrej ProClean assigns integrated creative mandate to Publicis Worldwide India

Godrej ProClean marks GCPL’s foray into the Rs 2,600 crore surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions market

Publicis Worldwide India has been appointed by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) to manage the integrated creative duties for Godrej ProClean, a newly launched range of floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners. The account will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Godrej ProClean marks GCPL’s foray into the Rs 2,600 crore surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions market that has seen fast growth after the pandemic hit last year. A new-born brand in a category with strong players, Godrej ProClean is looking to make its mark and earn its fair share of the market.

In an intensely contested pitch, Publicis Worldwide stood out with their strategy, creative approach and enthusiasm for the brand, Somasree Bose, category head, VP marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. said. “Godrej ProClean aims to cater to the rising demand for home hygiene products and earn its fair share in the industry. The team at Publicis understood our goals and their outlook was in sync with our thought process. Their performance across other brands made our decision much easier. We look forward to working together and fulfilling our vision of making Godrej ProClean a leading player in the market,” she added.

“It was a very interesting challenge in an increasingly relevant and growing category: home hygiene. It needed a fine blend of strategy and creativity across platforms, in an integrated solution. Our mandate is across mainline and digital thinking. We look forward to creating some insightful work going forward,” Subhash Kamath, CEO, Publicis Worldwide and BBH, India stated.

For Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO, Publicis Worldwide and BBH, India, when a product or a venture is born out of a real and specific consumer need, the job of any creative agency needs to be that much more relevant. “Sharp, compelling, engaging advertising that speaks across platforms and media to the audience is the need of the hour. We look forward to creating some category defining work along with our brilliant client partners at Godrej,” he elaborated further.

Read Also: TBWA\India launches new data practice Weapon

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook