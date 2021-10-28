Shilpa Shetty becomes brand ambassador for Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour

The brand has also rolled out a new TVC campaign

Godrej Nupur, the henna brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has appointed actor Shilpa Shetty as the brand ambassador for Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour. With this association, the brand wants to drive the penetration of the brand’s Mehendi based powder hair colour across urban and rural markets. The brand has also rolled out a new TVC campaign to highlight the product features and increase its visibility. Creativeland Asia has conceptualised the campaign.

“Synonymous with Mehendi in India, Godrej Nupur Mehendi is used by households for hair health and nourishment. Our latest offering Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour is an extension of the brand portfolio. It combines natural benefits of Mehendi into quick and easy to use powder hair colour,” Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said.

According to Kataria , Shilpa Shetty, the face of Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour, fits well with the brand’s vision of being natural yet stylish. Priced affordably at Rs 10, the henna based hair colour will also cater to those who prefer natural ingredients but are looking to use a hair colour for the first time, Kataria said.

“Godrej is a legacy brand with strong Indian roots and pioneers of hair colour in the county. Godrej Nupur understands the consumer hair colour needs, caters to their preference including mine for natural ingredients. Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour is also for those who fear hair colouring for the first time as they view natural ingredients safe for hair colour,” Shetty said.

Godrej Consumer Products is a part of the over 124-year-young Godrej Group. The group claims to enjoy the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses.

