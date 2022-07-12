Godrej No. 1 unveils new TVC campaign featuring TV actor Shaheer Sheikh

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)’s soap brand Godrej No.1, has partnered with actor Shaheer Sheikh to launch a new television commercial (TVC) campaign for its sandal and turmeric soap. The campaign focuses on how women can take care of their beauty needs while managing their daily chores.

Godrej No.1 is a highly revered soap brand that is commended for its natural ingredients like sandal and turmeric, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said. “We are committed to offering the best bathing experience to our consumers. We understand the fast-paced lives of most women and wish to offer them a solution that they can rely on. With this TVC, we hope to further establish our soap as the ideal choice for glowing and healthy skin,” she added.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC shows how Godrej No.1 offers nature’s way to beauty with carefully chosen natural ingredients to make skin naturally beautiful. It begins with the actor looking for his on-screen wife Naina, who he finds working hard at her bakery. He is smitten by her beauty and wonders how she manages to look so stunning while being so hardworking.

For Shaheer Sheikh, the new TVC is all about creating a space for women to look naturally beautiful, while juggling the demands of life commitments. “I have always voiced my support in favour of women; even the shows I work on, have narratives around women empowerment. This is truly something I believe in – women need to be celebrated every day. I have great respect and admiration for all the women out there, who handle work and family, while taking care of themselves,” he added.

Godrej Consumer Products is part of the 124-years young Godrej Group. The company is building a presence in three emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across three categories (home care, personal care, hair care).

