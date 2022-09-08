Godrej Locks encourages people to ‘live freely’ In their latest campaign

Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, (GLAFS) has unveiled their latest campaign, ‘#GoLiveFreely’ with an aim to encourage their customers to do what they want and when they want. Godrej Locks, a brand under Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group claims to be a trustworthy name for Indian consumers. The campaign film shows a man with his bike exploring the mountains and capturing his love for travel because he is worry-less, as he has a safe home with locking solutions that he trusts. That is the core message and brand trust which Godrej Locks continues to instil in consumer minds.

For Shyam Motwani, business head, Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, as a legacy brand the company has always stressed on the message of peace of mind by ensuring good quality products for home safety. “This time instead of talking about our expertise in the field and showcase our latest technology, we simply wanted to advocate a message. ‘Live Free’, encouraging our audiences to step out and explore,” he added.

The #Golivefreely campaign will consist of a series of films which will be amplified across TV channels, over-the-top (OTT) platforms as well as digital and social media platforms. The primary focus will be on YouTube followed by Facebook and Instagram. The campaign has been conceptualised by Whyness Worldwide and produced by Dungarpur Films.

Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems is a 125-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Beyond locking solutions, the brand also caters to Architectural Fittings and Systems, creating innovative, premium, comprehensive hardware solutions. The range which consists of door, furniture and glass fittings has been designed to fit perfectly into today’s hi-tech residential and commercial establishments. Most products cater to needs for safety, privacy, fire and smoke checks and energy saving with ease. These devices meet international quality standards like UL Rating, EN Rating, CE Certification and fire-rated.

