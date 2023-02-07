Godrej launches two new products in the mosquito-repellent segment

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has launched two homegrown innovations; low cost liquid mosquito repellent device and a no-gas instant mosquito–kill spray. The products were launched in the presence of experts from the national center for vector borne diseases control, malaria no more India, fortis hospital noida, among others.

The company claims that Goodknight mini liquid and HIT no-gas spray, make safe and smoke free mosquito protection accessible for lower income consumers. Many of whom today use unsafe and unregulated high smoke incense sticks. Doctors caution against using these spurious repellent incense sticks as they may cause bronchitis, asthma, reactive airways disease, and other conditions. Till now, regulated and safe non-smoke solutions, while widely known, were only available at higher prices and with features that did not suit the needs of these consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, godrej consumer products ltd (GCPL), said, “We at GCPL, are proud to introduce the Goodknight Mini and HIT No-Gas Spray. These innovations bring down the cost of liquid repellent and spray categories in India by upto 50% and thus make them accessible for everyone. With these innovations, we are democratising safe mosquito repellents for lower income consumers. Supporting the government’s vision of easing the nation’s health burden is our greater commitment.”

In 2016, GCPL also launched its CSR effort, the Elimination of Vector-Borne Endemic Diseases (EMBED) Project – in sync with India’s national goal of malaria elimination by 2030.

