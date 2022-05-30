Godrej Jersey rolls out multilingual campaign for its latest product Recharge

Godrej Jersey, the subsidiary business of Godrej Agrovet, has launched an apple flavoured drink under its brand Recharge. The brand has also rolled out a multilingual digital video campaign (DVC) to promote the product. Conceptualised by RK Swamy BBDO, the campaign aims to highlight the USP of Recharge with the tagline ‘Bijlee jaisi energy’.

According to Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey, Protein inclusion is extremely critical in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. “Consuming an energising drink at an economical price-point of Rs 10 is an expedient and convenient way for a majority of our population to include healthy proteins in their hydration needs. We are confident that this is a category-defining product. With this launch, we aim to double our category revenue by FY24,” he added.

Recharge will be available in four (Apple, Mango, Orange and Lemon) flavours across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

The ad film has been rolled out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada and demonstrates the uniqueness of the product by equating ‘Recharge’ with ‘Bijlee’, which boosts and replenishes lost energy on a hot summer day. “We needed to showcase Godrej Jersey Recharge’s benefit of providing an “energy boost” uniquely and powerfully. An electrifying drink gives you an instant rush — ‘Bijlee jaisi energy!’ Therefore, we equated Recharge with ‘Bijlee’. Visually too, we wanted something the transformation in a unique way that could become a property associated with just Recharge for future campaigns. Hence, the bolts in the eyes and hair-spiking of the characters. We’re sure the advertisement will cut ice with consumers, and more people will queue up for a taste of the Bijlee (Recharge),” Valluri Seshagiri Rao, strategy head, R K Swamy BBDO, stated.

The South India Protein Gap study (2019) by Karvy Insights revealed that as many as 83% of people who don’t consume milk in India suffer from protein deficiency. 80% of consumers surveyed were aware of the benefits of a protein-rich diet. However, most were unaware of the actual daily requirement.

