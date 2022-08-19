Godrej Interio launches a new kitchen campaign ahead of the festive season

Furniture solutions brand Godrej Interio has unveiled a digital video campaign (DVC) as part of its new Kitchen campaign. The DVC, conceptualised by Contract Advertising, highlights how Godrej Interio’s Modular Kitchens are made for the great Indian family. The film will be broadcasted on YouTube, and multiple OTT platforms ahead of the festive season.

For Sumeet Bhojani, head, marketing communications, Godrej Interio, kitchens play a significant role in household. “We Indians are very passionate about our food and how it is prepared. And this naturally places very unique demands on the Indian kitchen. Godrej Interio Kitchens are well equipped to meet these demands with our deep understanding of the Indian consumer and a relentless focus on quality, thoughtful design, and innovation. This film takes us through a day in the life of a typical Indian family and highlights the myriad roles played by the kitchen in making the cooking experience easy and enjoyable,” he added.

As per the company, modular kitchens category continues to be a key focus area for them. The aim is to spread the network to over 200 channel partners in FY22-23 year and grow the revenue in this business by at least 25-30%.

The 45-second ad opens with a shot of a modern Indian kitchen and progresses with highlighting the role that the kitchen plays throughout the day in the lives of a typical Indian family. The film highlights the uniqueness of a Godrej Interio Kitchen. The ad film aims to showcase how design innovations from Godrej Interio are driven by a deep understanding of the Indian consumers, their homes, lives, and aspirations. Godrej Interio Kitchens are beautifully designed and built keeping in mind the unique demands faced by kitchens in Indian homes. “Indian cuisine is diverse. And therefore, when it comes to cooking, the needs are also quite different across India. Our strategy was based on this insight. And Godrej Interio Kitchens with its multiple customisation options delivers to the needs of the diverse Indian families across India,” Ayan Chakraborty, EVP and GM, Contract Mumbai, he stated.

