Godrej HIT rolls out new TVC for newly launched Kala HIT mini

Godrej HIT, household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has unveiled Kala HIT Mini, an instant mosquito-kill, no-gas spray. The company aims to drive awareness regarding the product with the new TVC.

Conceptualized by Bates CHI & Partners Indonesia, the film opens with a mother and child happily engrossed in filling up a piggy bank with money when a mosquito’s silhouette buzzes past the child. The mother turns around to see multiple shadows of deadly mosquitoes looming across the room and this awakens her protective side. A single INR 50 rupee note flies across the room into her hand and transforms into the new Kala HIT Mini no-gas spray. Like a superhero, the mother sprays Kala HIT Mini that leads to instant knock-down effect on mosquitoes.

Speaking about the campaign, Shekhar Saurabh, category head – household insecticide, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “As lower income households have smaller rooms, expensive LPG based aerosol spray (designed for big rooms) is not the most suitable solution for them. To make the format affordable, HIT took the inspiration from no-gas deodorants and developed Kala HIT Mini no-gas spray. This product makes safe & smoke-free mosquito protection accessible for everyone, especially lower income households. The TVC campaign is conceptualized to spread awareness of this format as well as highlight how this innovation empowers people to be protected from mosquitoes.”

