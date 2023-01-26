scorecardresearch
Godrej Group rolls out #DilSeSalute campaign film for Republic Day

The brand film shows children coming together and celebrating all the things and achievements they appreciate about the nation

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign was conceptualised by The Godrej Group’s Corporate Brand and Communications team and Creativeland Asia.

The Godrej Group has rolled out its #DilSeSalute film for the celebration of Republic Day. The campaign was conceptualised by The Godrej Group’s Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia.

“Our campaign #DilSeSalute attempts to capture, celebrate and pay respects to the glorious moments that redefined India. The film is also an expression of our undying commitment to nation-building as we continue to explore a plethora of initiatives to further develop Brand India,” Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Group, said.

According to the company, the brand film shows children coming together and celebrating all the things and achievements they admire about the nation by doing #DilSeSalute. It defines ‘Brand India’ as the series of moments and milestones that the country has achieved.

“The campaign #DilSeSalute highlights India’s several moments that have helped the country march towards becoming a strong power. The film engages viewers in acknowledging the efforts of the country and celebrating the various milestones,” Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice-chairman, Creativeland Asia, claimed further.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:41 IST