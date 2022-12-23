scorecardresearch
Godrej Group launches #BharatKaKisan campaign for National Farmer’s Day

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by The Godrej Group’s brand and communications team along with Creativeland Asia.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication

The Godrej Group has launched its new #BharatKaKisan campaign on National Farmer’s Day for acknowledging and celebrating the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by The Godrej Group’s brand and communications team along with Creativeland Asia.

“Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed,” Balram Singh Yadav, managing director,” Godrej Agrovet Limited, said.

The film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication bring food onto our plates, every day. The film illustrates the need to recognise the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:05:59 pm