Godrej Expert rolls out new digital film for its shampoo hair colour

Targeting Southern markets, the digital film features actors and couple Sneha and Prasanna

Hair colour brand Godrej Expert, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has rolled out a digital film of its latest innovation in the hair colour category; Godrej Expert Easy shampoo based hair colour. Targeting Southern markets, the digital film features actors and couple Sneha and Prasanna, who are the brand ambassadors for Godrej Expert Easy. The film captures their chemistry while showcasing how Godrej Expert Easy is a very easy way to colour hair.

Through this film, Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour aims to educate people about the shampoo format for hair colouring which can eliminate all effort from conventional hair colouring process. Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the digital film begins with Sneha giving herself a quick at-home hair makeover with Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour. Prasanna plays the doting husband who tries to be helpful by offering her a bowl and a brush but she refuses as she simply uses her hands to easily apply the hair color like a shampoo.

Through this film, we want to highlight how Godrej Expert Easy is a solution for consumers who have time paucity and want to colour their instantly, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said. “Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new coloured hair look in five minutes is what makes Godrej Expert easy an innovation,” he added.

According to Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, the effort was to make a nice little demo film, while still making it entertaining. “We decided to play on the beautiful chemistry that Sneha and Prasanna have with each other, and weave in the hair colouring piece effortlessly,” Joseph stated.

