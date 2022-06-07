Godrej Expert Rich Crème rolls out new TVC campaign featuring Anushka Sharma

Godrej Expert Rich Crème has launched a new campaign featuring Anushka Sharma to promote its new mini pack. As per the company, the Godrej Expert Rich Crème mini pack 15 is enriched with 10x aloe Vera and no ammonia. For Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), the collaboration with Anushka Sharma will help the brand amplify awareness of the category as well as its product across urban and rural markets. “With Godrej Expert Rich Crème, we are constantly innovating and making hair colour accessible for everyone at an affordable price point. The newly launched mini pack offers the same goodness of 10X aloe vera and ammonia-free colours,” she added.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the television commercial (TVC) starts with Anushka Sharma and her female friend conversing about how white hair is a ‘badi problem’ thereby discouraging the friend from posting on social media. This is when Anushka Sharma assures her friend that it is not a ‘badi problem’ but just ’15 rupees wali problem. The actress is shown emphasising on the fact Godrej Expert Rich Crème’s new mini pack is available for Rs 15.



Over the years, Godrej Expert Rich Crème has made hair colour accessible, Anushka Sharma stated. “It is India’s preferred hair colour brand and has become synonymous with care and innovation. With more and more Indians switching to hair colouring at home, this affordable new mini-pack provides great value for money with grey coverage and rich colour to give shiny, beautiful hair,” she highlighted.

