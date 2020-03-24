Godrej Protekt reduces hand sanitiser price by 66% amid coronavirus

The handwash packets will be distributed amongst municipal staff and various workers

Godrej Consumer Products Limited ( GCPL ) has slashed the prices of Protekt sanitisers by 66% as part of its #ProtektIndiaMovement which aims to build an awareness among people and ensure their protection by keeping them informed about the preventive measures against coronavirus. The brand has further commenced the free distribution of 1 million packets of handwash in Maharashtra, the state reportedly with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

In order to promote the movement further, the brand has partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to donate these handwash. The packets will be distributed amongst municipal staff and various workers of the civic bodies for better hand hygiene as they serve citizens during this pandemic and with this, the brand intends to equip the workers and their families as they carry out their duties, Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said. “In the coming days, we will be working with various government bodies and social institutions to give away over 1 million packets of Mr. Magic hand wash,” she added.

The decision comes in the waking of rising demand for sanitisers in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Godrej Protekt has started the initiative #ProtektIndiaMovement to make people understand the importance of handwashing which is a key preventive measure to stop the spreading of this virus, Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. “We will be distributing the handwash amongst our staff, labourers, Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus conductors and teachers of TMC-run schools as they come in contact with many people,” he stated.

As senior citizens are more vulnerable to coronavirus infection, Godrej Protekt will also partner with leading NGOs working for senior citizens, to offer these packets as well as provide education around handwashing.

